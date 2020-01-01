A strain that connects to classic California genetics, Grapefruit Krush by Emerald Triangle Seeds is a cross of Grapefruit and Bubba Kush. Its tight, dense buds put out a zesty citrus flavor with sweet, peppery undertones. Great as a social smoke, give this strain a try next time you’re out on an adventure with good friends.
