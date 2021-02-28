Loading…
Grapes and Cream reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Grapes and Cream.

Grapes and Cream effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
Giggly
60% of people report feeling giggly
Relaxed
40% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
40% of people report feeling focused
Headache
20% of people say it helps with headache
Depression
40% of people say it helps with depression
Nausea
40% of people say it helps with nausea
Anxiety
40% of people say it helps with anxiety

Grapes and Cream reported flavors

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about flavors:
Grape
20% of people taste the flavor grape
Sweet
20% of people taste the flavor sweet
Vanilla
20% of people taste the flavor vanilla

