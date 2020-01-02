We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Grateful Breath.
Reviews
2
Welcome2Detroit
Member since 2018
this strain is one of the most calming strains i have ever tried. its also so potent, tasty, and if you find Lucid Blue (Grateful Breath x Blue Dream) or any cross of this Grateful Breath, its bound to be considered one of the tastiest earthiest strains ever.