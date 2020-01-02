ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Grateful Breath
  4. Reviews

Grateful Breath reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Grateful Breath.

Reviews

2

Avatar for Welcome2Detroit
Member since 2018
this strain is one of the most calming strains i have ever tried. its also so potent, tasty, and if you find Lucid Blue (Grateful Breath x Blue Dream) or any cross of this Grateful Breath, its bound to be considered one of the tastiest earthiest strains ever.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for LostTechnique
Member since 2014
Inhale. Exhale. Pure bliss
Read full review
Reported
feelings
write a review