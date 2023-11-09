Greasy Pink
GPi
Hybrid
Uplifted
Euphoric
Sleepy
Pine
Pungent
Woody
Greasy Pink effects are mostly calming.
Greasy Pink strain reviews(2)
p........d
November 9, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tingly
t........3
June 10, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy