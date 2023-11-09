Greasy Pink reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Greasy Pink.
Greasy Pink reviews
p........d
November 9, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tingly
Very “weed” smell, woody, earthy, kinda like a diesel shop After the throat burning smoke you get into this heavy head high for about 3 minutes, then are thrown into a very relaxing (but if too much, sleepy) body high Perfect for evening smokes
t........3
June 10, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy
Uplifted
This greasy pink is a strong yet smooth indica buzz. Perfect for chilling in da couch.