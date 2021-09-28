Greasy Runtz reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Greasy Runtz.
4........e
September 28, 2021
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Really heavy, makes you feel like a rock, 🪨but a "good rock" you know, like your not moving anywhere type of rock, but a good foundation type rock! Now as of the smell, the smell is of gas, a sour aroma, but sweet and tangy! Think of eating a skunky trolli candy but with no sugar just the fruit🍓! Let's just say take a seat on the couch, because you will be there for awhile, have fun!!
S........s
October 1, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
The taste and smell reminds me of handful of skittles. Every hit is like discovering a different color of the rainbow. To match, the high was a strong combination of mental stimulation that gradually eased into body relaxation. I would not recommend this strain for novice smokers as I was a bit overwhelmed during my first two rides using a vaporizer.
h........1
November 21, 2021
Energetic
Happy
Hungry
Talkative
Breaks down nicely , sweet smell literally smells and tastes like candy , it’s a heavy hitter ngl one blunt put me out for a hour and I’m a experienced smoker it starts off as a head high and flows to your body , definitely recommend everyone to try it out if you come across it .
j........k
September 1, 2023
Focused
Happy
Hungry
This made me a fantastic combination of relaxed and focused. I smoked a 0.5g joint outside on my balcony and ended up watering all of the plants, emptying the dishwasher, loading the dishwasher, throwing in a load of laundry, warming up and wolfing down leftovers, and cleaning the entire kitchen. Gotta get my hands on more of this and keep it in my toolbox. I could smoke this all day on a Saturday in.
c........s
June 6, 2022
Creative
Relaxed
When two iconic strains like Grease monkey and Runtz are crossed, you know the end product is going to be special. That is what the Greasy Runtz has to live up to. Right out the pack this has a very intense, poignant aroma made of sweet, citrus, and herby/kush notes. The nugs are green and purple and they have heavy trichomes that give the flower a white layer. The batch I got was very fresh and soft at touch and left my fingers sticky after breaking down. The taste is a sweet, fruity (like grape) taste on the inhale and a smooth, subtle herby flavor on the exhale. The more you smoke of it the heavier it tastes, by the end of the blunt, the flower had a much stronger herby taste without the sweet fruit flavor. The effects came on fast and heavy! I felt my eyes get heavy and my shoulders drop. I felt both mentally and physically heavy. Extremely relaxed body wise, no aches or soreness in sight. Mentally I felt very relaxed and very creative in thought, I noticed I had to think longer before talking. My reactions and vision were delayed so that’s what’s when you know it’s heavy! Great, potent stuff! Rating: 4.85/5 🍃💪🏽😵💫
P........f
June 19, 2023
Aroused
Happy
Relaxed
Add to my previous review. After about an hour, i feel completely relaxed through my muscles and my mind. My nerves are calm, though a little shaky. I am still precise when i type and have fewer errors when typing. I was able to mow my lawn without much difficulty. Though time has quickened around me, it seems that my mind has remained still in time. very relaxing and good for resting
z........0
June 26, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Very nice looking buds. Great to smoke andcrelax during the day as well as at night. Definitely taste the rose and grape flavor. Can be overwhelming for beginners. Very nice inhale. Smooth. Took a half gram joint to the face. I’m definitely more chilled out than I was 10 minutes ago. I recommend this strain to try if you can find it.
c........7
January 7, 2022
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Smooth, light, fruity. Great mix of Runtz and Gelato #33 One of best for chronic pain, nausea, producing appetite, and helping with sleep. I’m a medical user for a rare congenital brain disorder - Arnold-Chiari Malformation Type 1. I had brain surgery in July, this strain helps me live an almost normal life again.