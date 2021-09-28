When two iconic strains like Grease monkey and Runtz are crossed, you know the end product is going to be special. That is what the Greasy Runtz has to live up to. Right out the pack this has a very intense, poignant aroma made of sweet, citrus, and herby/kush notes. The nugs are green and purple and they have heavy trichomes that give the flower a white layer. The batch I got was very fresh and soft at touch and left my fingers sticky after breaking down. The taste is a sweet, fruity (like grape) taste on the inhale and a smooth, subtle herby flavor on the exhale. The more you smoke of it the heavier it tastes, by the end of the blunt, the flower had a much stronger herby taste without the sweet fruit flavor. The effects came on fast and heavy! I felt my eyes get heavy and my shoulders drop. I felt both mentally and physically heavy. Extremely relaxed body wise, no aches or soreness in sight. Mentally I felt very relaxed and very creative in thought, I noticed I had to think longer before talking. My reactions and vision were delayed so that’s what’s when you know it’s heavy! Great, potent stuff! Rating: 4.85/5 🍃💪🏽😵‍💫