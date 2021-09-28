HybridTHC 24%CBG 2%
Greasy Runtz
Greasy Runtz strain effects
Greasy Runtz strain helps with
- 30% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 26% of people say it helps with Stress
- 23% of people say it helps with Depression
Greasy Runtz strain reviews44
4........e
September 28, 2021
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
S........s
October 1, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
h........1
November 21, 2021
Energetic
Happy
Hungry
Talkative