Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Great Aunt's Secret.

Great Aunt's Secret strain effects

Reported by 6 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Uplifted

Loading...

Euphoric

Loading...

Relaxed

Great Aunt's Secret strain flavors

Loading...

Woody

Loading...

Pine

Loading...

Plum

Great Aunt's Secret strain helps with

  • Stress
    50% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    33% of people say it helps with Depression

October 3, 2023
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Stumbled across this in prerolled form, but have yet to score some buds. Seems difficult to get, but, the seeds are even more difficult to find. It indeed is a secret.. clever strain. I've smoked many moons, and many strains, this has earned it place in my top favorites.
6 people found this helpful
July 11, 2024
Relaxed
Went on vacation to Branson, MO recently and had the good fortune of my Air BnB being minutes from the Green Light Dispensary…. Awesome establishment. I came across an infused pre-roll of this strain and it’s the first time in decades that I have lit a j, hit it twice and put it out…. 🔥🔥🔥…. Trust I have smoked everything thing under the moon this one took me back beginner days…. I will have to hit it a few times to really get feel for it’s taste pallet…. I recommend that you grab 1 or two if I find yourself in Branson.. Buoyant Bob is the grower from my understanding….
3 people found this helpful
February 18, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
AMAZING! It’s such a unique high experience. It takes you on a slow ride but eventually evens out to a mellow place. It’s definitely more indica dominant, which makes it the perfect prebed smoke.
2 people found this helpful
October 15, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Sleepy
What this strain does for pain and in my case especially on top of that, inflammation, is almost indescribable. After giving this strain a 2nd and 3rd try, I really felt the effects I was looking for. Floaty, carefree, tranquil, and loose are a few words that come to mind. It’s a couch lock for sure so be prepared it’s quite heavy.. but if it’s before bed…. You have a treat coming for you… enjoy!! Also p.s., if you have muscle spasms or tension issues it also works wonders for that.!Headache as well, I’m very impressed!! Great medical benefits from this one!! Cheers!!
March 21, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Auntie shouldve kept this a secret cause that flavor is off lol, besides that its a very calming, euphoric high the sativa side sets in first then eventually your just stuck to a chair somewhere or driving across town cause you wanna build a fursuit head :3
November 5, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tingly
Very good strain. It hits like a 2 ton heavy thing, very quickly. The buds are of decent size; plump, beautiful orange hairs, and the taste is just as good. It tastes of pine, earthy, and hint of vanilla. Mine tested out at 27 and the terp profile was excellent 3.1. I’d definitely buy again. If you want a heavy stout left handed hook upside the head, give this one a whirl. Chances are, you’ll really like it.

