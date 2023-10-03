Went on vacation to Branson, MO recently and had the good fortune of my Air BnB being minutes from the Green Light Dispensary…. Awesome establishment. I came across an infused pre-roll of this strain and it’s the first time in decades that I have lit a j, hit it twice and put it out…. 🔥🔥🔥…. Trust I have smoked everything thing under the moon this one took me back beginner days…. I will have to hit it a few times to really get feel for it’s taste pallet…. I recommend that you grab 1 or two if I find yourself in Branson.. Buoyant Bob is the grower from my understanding….