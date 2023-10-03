Great Aunt's Secret
Great Aunt’s Secret is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Starfighter and Miracle Alien Cookies #1 (MAC1). This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Great Aunt’s Secret has a rare and exotic lineage, as it is the only strain cultivated by Grow West in Maryland. Great Aunt’s Secret is 18-22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Great Aunt’s Secret effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Great Aunt’s Secret when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, insomnia, and pain. Bred by Cannarado Genetics, Great Aunt’s Secret features flavors like grape, banana, and vanilla. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which contributes to its sedating and anti-inflammatory properties. The average price of Great Aunt’s Secret typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Great Aunt’s Secret is a great strain for unwinding at the end of the day, or enjoying a cozy night in with some snacks and a movie. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Great Aunt’s Secret, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Great Aunt's Secret strain effects
Great Aunt's Secret strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
