stock photo similar to Great Aunt's Secret
Hybrid

Great Aunt's Secret

Great Aunt’s Secret is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Starfighter and Miracle Alien Cookies #1 (MAC1). This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Great Aunt’s Secret has a rare and exotic lineage, as it is the only strain cultivated by Grow West in Maryland. Great Aunt’s Secret is 18-22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Great Aunt’s Secret effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Great Aunt’s Secret when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, insomnia, and pain. Bred by Cannarado Genetics, Great Aunt’s Secret features flavors like grape, banana, and vanilla. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which contributes to its sedating and anti-inflammatory properties. The average price of Great Aunt’s Secret typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Great Aunt’s Secret is a great strain for unwinding at the end of the day, or enjoying a cozy night in with some snacks and a movie. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Great Aunt’s Secret, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Great Aunt's Secret

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Great Aunt's Secret strain effects

Reported by 6 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Uplifted

Loading...

Euphoric

Loading...

Relaxed

Great Aunt's Secret strain flavors

Loading...

Woody

Loading...

Pine

Loading...

Plum

Great Aunt's Secret strain helps with

  • Stress
    50% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    33% of people say it helps with Depression
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Great Aunt's Secret products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Great Aunt's Secret near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Great Aunt's Secret strain reviews6

October 3, 2023
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Stumbled across this in prerolled form, but have yet to score some buds. Seems difficult to get, but, the seeds are even more difficult to find. It indeed is a secret.. clever strain. I've smoked many moons, and many strains, this has earned it place in my top favorites.
6 people found this helpful
July 11, 2024
Loading...Relaxed
Went on vacation to Branson, MO recently and had the good fortune of my Air BnB being minutes from the Green Light Dispensary…. Awesome establishment. I came across an infused pre-roll of this strain and it’s the first time in decades that I have lit a j, hit it twice and put it out…. 🔥🔥🔥…. Trust I have smoked everything thing under the moon this one took me back beginner days…. I will have to hit it a few times to really get feel for it’s taste pallet…. I recommend that you grab 1 or two if I find yourself in Branson.. Buoyant Bob is the grower from my understanding….
3 people found this helpful
February 18, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
Loading...Hungry
AMAZING! It’s such a unique high experience. It takes you on a slow ride but eventually evens out to a mellow place. It’s definitely more indica dominant, which makes it the perfect prebed smoke.
2 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Great Aunt's Secret strain genetics