Boom! Growing this weed stateside has been such a joy and my patients love it for it smoothness, subtle yet tantalizing tastes, and exquisitely FRESH aromas. I’d recommend this to all my friends looking for an Example of Hybrid perfection.
Fantastic strain, great quality and what a kick. Within 2 seconds of my first puff I could feel the effects. It's uplifting and energetic whilst giving full control. I couldn't stop smiling. I've been an indoor Chronic fan for so long, but now...... times are changing. A buddy brought it over from t...