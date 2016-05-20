ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Green Avenger reviews

Read people's experiences with the cannabis strain Green Avenger.

Avatar for klse03
Member since 2018
Its ok, really couldnt enjoy after the headache. I tried with various wrappers (zig zag, Hemp CBD, Bambu) Headache still...on to the Next..
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for xtc420
Member since 2017
Boom! Growing this weed stateside has been such a joy and my patients love it for it smoothness, subtle yet tantalizing tastes, and exquisitely FRESH aromas. I’d recommend this to all my friends looking for an Example of Hybrid perfection.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for Riverpsyched
Member since 2016
Amazing smoking with a honey+nut taste, easy on the throat and smells a bit like green tea. The high was relaxed but still active and happy.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for sampiedampie
Member since 2016
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for DankNunuFresh
Member since 2016
Just tried this strain for the first time and Words can not explain how dumbfuqed I was after I smoked this it. I highly recommend it :)
Avatar for Ungi
Member since 2016
Fantastic strain, great quality and what a kick. Within 2 seconds of my first puff I could feel the effects. It's uplifting and energetic whilst giving full control. I couldn't stop smiling. I've been an indoor Chronic fan for so long, but now...... times are changing. A buddy brought it over from t...
EnergeticHappyUplifted