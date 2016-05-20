The celebrated breeder Subcool is well-known for his fondness of Brothers Grimm genetics, having used several of their strains in his breeding projects. As a thank you for championing their genetics while they were on a long hiatus from the seed business, the now active Brothers Grimm named a special hybrid after his seed company TGA (The Green Avengers). After finding a special male in a pack of TGA’s Vortex, they decided to cross it with their Genius, one of the most sought after Apollo 11 phenotypes. The result is Green Avenger, a squat, branchy plant with long, sticky colas of tropical, fruity smelling flowers. With notes of pineapple and citrus, Green Avenger delivers a speedy, euphoric rush.