Hybrid

The celebrated breeder Subcool is well-known for his fondness of Brothers Grimm genetics, having used several of their strains in his breeding projects. As a thank you for championing their genetics while they were on a long hiatus from the seed business, the now active Brothers Grimm named a special hybrid after his seed company TGA (The Green Avengers). After finding a special male in a pack of TGA’s Vortex, they decided to cross it with their Genius, one of the most sought after Apollo 11 phenotypes. The result is Green Avenger, a squat, branchy plant with long, sticky colas of tropical, fruity smelling flowers. With notes of pineapple and citrus, Green Avenger delivers a speedy, euphoric rush.

Avatar for Ungi
Member since 2016
Fantastic strain, great quality and what a kick. Within 2 seconds of my first puff I could feel the effects. It's uplifting and energetic whilst giving full control. I couldn't stop smiling. I've been an indoor Chronic fan for so long, but now...... times are changing. A buddy brought it over from t...
EnergeticHappyUplifted
Avatar for xtc420
Member since 2017
Boom! Growing this weed stateside has been such a joy and my patients love it for it smoothness, subtle yet tantalizing tastes, and exquisitely FRESH aromas. I’d recommend this to all my friends looking for an Example of Hybrid perfection.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for sampiedampie
Member since 2016
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for klse03
Member since 2018
Its ok, really couldnt enjoy after the headache. I tried with various wrappers (zig zag, Hemp CBD, Bambu) Headache still...on to the Next..
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for Riverpsyched
Member since 2016
Amazing smoking with a honey+nut taste, easy on the throat and smells a bit like green tea. The high was relaxed but still active and happy.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Lineage

First strain parent
Apollo 11
parent
Second strain parent
Vortex
parent
Strain
Green Avenger

Photos

User uploaded image of Green AvengerUser uploaded image of Green AvengerUser uploaded image of Green AvengerUser uploaded image of Green Avenger
