I live with anxiety so usually I'm not a huge fan of sativa but I've been experimenting with sativa leaning hybrids and this one was good for me. Green cheese made me really focused and care free. Smoke this stuff and mow the lawn. Trust me.
I actually really like this strain, even though I expected to hate it. I get a functional but strong high that is both energizing but relaxing. The buds are beautiful, but grind dry and almost turn powdery if you’re not careful. I’d definitely buy this again, and might even seek it out.