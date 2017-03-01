ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for Qbangreen
Member since 2017
I think it's a false hybrid. I want my hybrid to give me energy, not want to daydream.
Avatar for 2jointjezabella
Member since 2018
Does not burn, bad taste.
Avatar for birdboy420
Member since 2018
I live with anxiety so usually I'm not a huge fan of sativa but I've been experimenting with sativa leaning hybrids and this one was good for me. Green cheese made me really focused and care free. Smoke this stuff and mow the lawn. Trust me.
FocusedHappyUplifted
User uploaded image of Green Cheese
Avatar for 420HazeKushOg
Member since 2018
Best Srain iv ever smoked. Great Stoned an high combination
CreativeEuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for OutdoorGrow420
Member since 2018
I was so Stoned, that I could not move. One of the best Strains in World I think.
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for YoungGrower707
Member since 2017
Grew this strain this year. Pretty formidable against the rain, large green heavy buds. Smokes good, Smells great.
EnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for mayleenation
Member since 2017
I actually really like this strain, even though I expected to hate it. I get a functional but strong high that is both energizing but relaxing. The buds are beautiful, but grind dry and almost turn powdery if you’re not careful. I’d definitely buy this again, and might even seek it out.
EnergeticFocusedRelaxed