Green Cheese is the hybrid cross of a Cheese phenotype and the ever-stimulating Green Crack. This strain has earthy cheese and herbaceous smells intermixed with Green Crack’s sweet and citrus notes. It is mentally and physically invigorating, offering an immediate mental punch that is driven by creative thoughts and a springy physical energy. Green Cheese helps elevate mood, but don’t plan on accomplishing much as this strain is a one-way ticket to the whimsical shores of La La Land.

Avatar for HIM916
Member since 2016
More cheese than crack with this strain. I didn't have great experiences with other cheese phenos and this one is not much different. I experienced some energy increase, but that was accompanied by a slack-jawed high that wouldn't quit. Green cheese creeps in nice, but soon takes over your critical ...
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for wolfc86
Member since 2015
One of thr best I've had. Gave me that everything is better feeling. Relaxed anti-anxiety and no pain. slight couch lock. Nice cerebral enhancement
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for 4am
Member since 2015
Fat sticky pillowy buds, good smell, good taste. Really does make you focused I can't stress that enough! it's not too strong so I'd say it's a good strain for the amateur smoker as well. Great strain to get creative on too, not really a couch lock but you'll enjoy it more if you're chilling. Will b...
CreativeFocusedHappy
Avatar for YoungGrower707
Member since 2017
Grew this strain this year. Pretty formidable against the rain, large green heavy buds. Smokes good, Smells great.
EnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for iTREY
Member since 2016
It helped with my back pain! This was the first time I have felt completely pain free!
EnergeticEuphoricUplifted
Lineage

First strain parent
Cheese
parent
Second strain parent
Green Crack
parent
Strain
Green Cheese

