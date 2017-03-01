Green Cheese is the hybrid cross of a Cheese phenotype and the ever-stimulating Green Crack. This strain has earthy cheese and herbaceous smells intermixed with Green Crack’s sweet and citrus notes. It is mentally and physically invigorating, offering an immediate mental punch that is driven by creative thoughts and a springy physical energy. Green Cheese helps elevate mood, but don’t plan on accomplishing much as this strain is a one-way ticket to the whimsical shores of La La Land.
