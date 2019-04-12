ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Green Crack CBD reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Green Crack CBD.

Avatar for sweetleaf90
Member since 2019
Great everyday strain for depression or anxiety. Cradles you gently, nice light body tingles, able to go about your day, just a little more peacefully.
ArousedEnergeticFocusedHappyTingly
Avatar for Wildcandy
Member since 2018
Nice high,. uplifting and kinda bubbly, down side to it is the dry mouth and taste . True Sativa dominant high .
ArousedCreativeEuphoricGigglyTalkative
Avatar for rosewater421
Member since 2015
Energetic, talkative high that comes with green crack combine with high CBD eliminates any paranoia and anxiety. No munchies or couch lock. A really joyful high. I don't enjoy a lot of high CBD strains because they are often a milder high. This strain is really unique in its effects and totally und...
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Liz1970
Member since 2019
Took a mile walk. It lasted five months.
Avatar for mysticgirl5
Member since 2018
I haven’t tried the regular Green Crack strain yet but this CBD caught my eye. I’ve been trying put more high CBD strains lately to help with some of my anxiety and pain issues. This is a really nice strain. The THC is about 7%, so low but enough to get a nice relaxed buzz. To my surprise, my sciati...
FocusedRelaxed