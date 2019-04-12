Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Energetic, talkative high that comes with green crack combine with high CBD eliminates any paranoia and anxiety. No munchies or couch lock. A really joyful high.
I don't enjoy a lot of high CBD strains because they are often a milder high. This strain is really unique in its effects and totally und...
I haven’t tried the regular Green Crack strain yet but this CBD caught my eye. I’ve been trying put more high CBD strains lately to help with some of my anxiety and pain issues. This is a really nice strain. The THC is about 7%, so low but enough to get a nice relaxed buzz. To my surprise, my sciati...