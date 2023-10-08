Green Gelato reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Green Gelato.

write a review

Green Gelato strain effects

Reported by 15 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Focused

Loading...

Happy

Loading...

Relaxed

Green Gelato strain helps with

  • Depression
    38% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Anxiety
    30% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Headaches
    15% of people say it helps with Headaches

Green Gelato reviews

write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
October 8, 2023
Loading...Creative
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
I've tried many recommended strains recently yet none, including Alien OG which I quite like, can come close to Green Gelato. I toked the equivilent that would make a decent joint in a pipe. Within minutes I went from a light buzz to the kind of state one would be in the early days of getting high. Green Gelato gave me that body vibrating buzz that I've been missing followed by a feeling of total well being. I HIGHLY (sue me, I punned) recommend this strain. Uncle Dave
8 people found this helpful
August 13, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
This strain is incredibly powerful sitting at 28%. I smoked this out of a bong and the head high was amazing and near instant. If you smoke this you'll feel your pain relieved and a greatly boosted mood, then after a long session you'll go right to bed. Lovely strain.
4 people found this helpful
August 13, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
Medicinal User 💊 Usually vape in the Volcano at around the low temp of 354 over 3-4 bags. (Depends if full bowl) When using in Volcano at higher temp of 374 (190) I obviously get less bags out of a bowl, but more intense flavour. I find this strain better at higher temp for flavour chasing.
2 people found this helpful
February 10, 2024
Loading...Happy
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
Green Gelato feels like what I imagine Ambien to be: it wraps you in a warm cocoon that makes you view the world through a thick glass window. its your ticket to disengage with the world and put everything on hold. This is two-fold to me: if you have an addiction prone personality, step away as it favours escapism and can lead to paranoia. on the other hand if you need and can allow yourself to rest and stop your thoughts, green gelato is a smooth handbrake to gather strength.
1 person found this helpful
August 23, 2024
I'm currently growing this strain I will be harvesting it in a couple of days. It was easy and fun to grow a very sweet citrus and pungent smell. After I harvest I'll get back on here and leave a review on taste and effects ect.
1 person found this helpful
February 26, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
As I smoke this right now; Very buttery feeling in the chest and cheeks right off the bat…. Warm and loose in the shoulders and neck…Getting that gentle warmth behind the eyes, feel them getting comfortably watery… Now I can feel the warmth spreading out from my eyes to the rest of my face, definite face-droop. Despite it currently being dark and chilly outside in late February, I sit inside looking through the window, now finding myself fondly recalling warm summer memories. I almost believe it’s that time of year…. The warmth and soft tingling in the body are now all throughout; knees, quads, bottoms of the feet, back, butt-cheeks, scalp…. Not giving me the munchies much..more like I wanna put together a nice hydrating juice drink and sit down Indian style on the couch and put on a Tiger-King-like documentary. Definitely a “dessert” strain. It’s a smooth and subtle on the tokes, but really dense, dessert-like flavor. Highly recommend. 8.3 / 10
6 days ago
Loading...Focused
Loading...Relaxed
a nice flavour from this flower grape earthy butter taste kept me focus.and stopped my mind from overthinking when you want to wind down nice, chilling, feeling slept well as well that's a first in a while and didn't feel that much pain at the same time I will be adding this to my order from now on
August 31, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Tingly
Nice dreams

Buy strains with similar effects to Green Gelato

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...