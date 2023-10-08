Green Gelato reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Green Gelato.
3........n
October 8, 2023
Creative
Focused
Happy
I've tried many recommended strains recently yet none, including Alien OG which I quite like, can come close to Green Gelato. I toked the equivilent that would make a decent joint in a pipe. Within minutes I went from a light buzz to the kind of state one would be in the early days of getting high. Green Gelato gave me that body vibrating buzz that I've been missing followed by a feeling of total well being. I HIGHLY (sue me, I punned) recommend this strain. Uncle Dave
b........x
August 13, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
This strain is incredibly powerful sitting at 28%. I smoked this out of a bong and the head high was amazing and near instant. If you smoke this you'll feel your pain relieved and a greatly boosted mood, then after a long session you'll go right to bed. Lovely strain.
C........N
August 13, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Medicinal User 💊 Usually vape in the Volcano at around the low temp of 354 over 3-4 bags. (Depends if full bowl) When using in Volcano at higher temp of 374 (190) I obviously get less bags out of a bowl, but more intense flavour. I find this strain better at higher temp for flavour chasing.
H........e
February 10, 2024
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Green Gelato feels like what I imagine Ambien to be: it wraps you in a warm cocoon that makes you view the world through a thick glass window. its your ticket to disengage with the world and put everything on hold. This is two-fold to me: if you have an addiction prone personality, step away as it favours escapism and can lead to paranoia. on the other hand if you need and can allow yourself to rest and stop your thoughts, green gelato is a smooth handbrake to gather strength.
t........9
August 23, 2024
I'm currently growing this strain I will be harvesting it in a couple of days. It was easy and fun to grow a very sweet citrus and pungent smell. After I harvest I'll get back on here and leave a review on taste and effects ect.
S........8
February 26, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
As I smoke this right now; Very buttery feeling in the chest and cheeks right off the bat…. Warm and loose in the shoulders and neck…Getting that gentle warmth behind the eyes, feel them getting comfortably watery… Now I can feel the warmth spreading out from my eyes to the rest of my face, definite face-droop. Despite it currently being dark and chilly outside in late February, I sit inside looking through the window, now finding myself fondly recalling warm summer memories. I almost believe it’s that time of year…. The warmth and soft tingling in the body are now all throughout; knees, quads, bottoms of the feet, back, butt-cheeks, scalp…. Not giving me the munchies much..more like I wanna put together a nice hydrating juice drink and sit down Indian style on the couch and put on a Tiger-King-like documentary. Definitely a “dessert” strain. It’s a smooth and subtle on the tokes, but really dense, dessert-like flavor. Highly recommend. 8.3 / 10
C........4
6 days ago
Focused
Relaxed
a nice flavour from this flower grape earthy butter taste kept me focus.and stopped my mind from overthinking when you want to wind down nice, chilling, feeling slept well as well that's a first in a while and didn't feel that much pain at the same time I will be adding this to my order from now on
m........7
August 31, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Tingly
Nice dreams