As I smoke this right now; Very buttery feeling in the chest and cheeks right off the bat…. Warm and loose in the shoulders and neck…Getting that gentle warmth behind the eyes, feel them getting comfortably watery… Now I can feel the warmth spreading out from my eyes to the rest of my face, definite face-droop. Despite it currently being dark and chilly outside in late February, I sit inside looking through the window, now finding myself fondly recalling warm summer memories. I almost believe it’s that time of year…. The warmth and soft tingling in the body are now all throughout; knees, quads, bottoms of the feet, back, butt-cheeks, scalp…. Not giving me the munchies much..more like I wanna put together a nice hydrating juice drink and sit down Indian style on the couch and put on a Tiger-King-like documentary. Definitely a “dessert” strain. It’s a smooth and subtle on the tokes, but really dense, dessert-like flavor. Highly recommend. 8.3 / 10