I've tried many recommended strains recently yet none, including Alien OG which I quite like, can come close to Green Gelato. I toked the equivilent that would make a decent joint in a pipe. Within minutes I went from a light buzz to the kind of state one would be in the early days of getting high. Green Gelato gave me that body vibrating buzz that I've been missing followed by a feeling of total well being. I HIGHLY (sue me, I punned) recommend this strain. Uncle Dave