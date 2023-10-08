stock photo similar to Green Gelato
Hybrid

Green Gelato

Green Gelato is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies and Sunset Sherbet. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Green Gelato has a rare and exotic lineage, as it is the only strain cultivated by Grow West in Maryland. Green Gelato is 18-22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Green Gelato effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Green Gelato when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, insomnia, and pain. Bred by Royal Queen Seeds, Green Gelato features flavors like grape, citrus, and mint. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which contributes to its sedating and anti-inflammatory properties. The average price of Green Gelato typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Green Gelato is a deliciously purple strain with dense, resin-coated buds that burst with fruity flavor. This strain is great for treating yourself to a sweet and creamy smoke that coats the mouth and soothes the body. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Green Gelato, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Green Gelato strain effects

Feelings

Focused

Happy

Relaxed

Green Gelato strain helps with

  • Depression
    38% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Anxiety
    30% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Headaches
    15% of people say it helps with Headaches
Green Gelato strain reviews

October 8, 2023
I've tried many recommended strains recently yet none, including Alien OG which I quite like, can come close to Green Gelato. I toked the equivilent that would make a decent joint in a pipe. Within minutes I went from a light buzz to the kind of state one would be in the early days of getting high. Green Gelato gave me that body vibrating buzz that I've been missing followed by a feeling of total well being. I HIGHLY (sue me, I punned) recommend this strain. Uncle Dave
August 13, 2023
August 13, 2023
Medicinal User 💊 Usually vape in the Volcano at around the low temp of 354 over 3-4 bags. (Depends if full bowl) When using in Volcano at higher temp of 374 (190) I obviously get less bags out of a bowl, but more intense flavour. I find this strain better at higher temp for flavour chasing.
