A cross between King Louis XIII and Mogwai (White Fire Alien OG and ’09 Cookies crossed with a secret strain), Gremlin is a hybrid strain that carries the sweet scent of cookie dough and earthy pine. Heavy-handed euphoria and physical relief melts through the body, dulling pain and insomnia while sharpening the appetite.