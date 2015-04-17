ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
GRiZ Kush reviews

Read people's experiences with the cannabis strain GRiZ Kush.

Avatar for Luk45
Member since 2017
Had the Griz Shatter Bone. Comes on fast and strong. Their Kush already is a hybrid of sativa/indica, so shatter takes it up several notches. Budmeister says it is around 29% THC. I only had a few drags but will do more next session. Oh, and opened my airways and sinuses better than steroid inhaler...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticFocusedHappy
Avatar for Koopday
Member since 2017
4.5! I struck gold with my strain selections this weekend and Griz Kush is indeed one of them. How nice! Rare find bc it's only at NRoots and I was near one so I went ahead to finally try it. Truly a very nice strain! THC level is mid/upper teens but don't let that fool you; this is a nic,e relaxi...
CreativeFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for mcwolfx
Member since 2017
Really great hybrid strain, relaxing high!
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for iamtheory
Member since 2017
If you love to get really high and have that high last a really long time then this strain is for you. I was incredibly shocked when I first smoked this strain, I was already smoking a bowl of Or mixed with some Sour Kush. But then I switched pipes (already had this strain packed) and bam! I was ins...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for Sublime2CT
Member since 2017
Great wake and bake strain before work or during the day! Total balance between sativa energy and head high to the relaxing effects of a good Indica. Its a must try for sure.
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for JustJacks
Member since 2017
Extreme giggles. Zero anxiety. This is some fun weed when you're doing a mindless outdoor activity- lots of energy, but sloppy, silly high so not for sports. Some of the buds I got are a dark purple that's almost black. I don't like how varied the buds are in one batch. It's almost two strains in on...
EnergeticGigglyHappyTalkative
Avatar for weastcoast69
Member since 2016
It's a very active hybrid; I smoked it thinking I would watch TV but instead rearranged my entire closet. You might want to use it on a hike or a beach day, because it's happy and makes colors look cool, if you know what I mean. Psychedelic in that sense, like many kush strains, right? I'm new to th...
EnergeticFocusedHappyUplifted