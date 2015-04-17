Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Had the Griz Shatter Bone. Comes on fast and strong. Their Kush already is a hybrid of sativa/indica, so shatter takes it up several notches. Budmeister says it is around 29% THC. I only had a few drags but will do more next session.
Oh, and opened my airways and sinuses better than steroid inhaler...
4.5! I struck gold with my strain selections this weekend and Griz Kush is indeed one of them. How nice! Rare find bc it's only at NRoots and I was near one so I went ahead to finally try it. Truly a very nice strain! THC level is mid/upper teens but don't let that fool you; this is a nic,e relaxi...
If you love to get really high and have that high last a really long time then this strain is for you. I was incredibly shocked when I first smoked this strain, I was already smoking a bowl of Or mixed with some Sour Kush. But then I switched pipes (already had this strain packed) and bam! I was ins...
Extreme giggles. Zero anxiety. This is some fun weed when you're doing a mindless outdoor activity- lots of energy, but sloppy, silly high so not for sports. Some of the buds I got are a dark purple that's almost black. I don't like how varied the buds are in one batch. It's almost two strains in on...
It's a very active hybrid; I smoked it thinking I would watch TV but instead rearranged my entire closet. You might want to use it on a hike or a beach day, because it's happy and makes colors look cool, if you know what I mean. Psychedelic in that sense, like many kush strains, right? I'm new to th...