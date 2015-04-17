ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
GRiZ Kush is a custom strain bred by Native Roots in collaboration with RootSeller Genetics. This exclusive hybrid blend of Tangerine Haze and Pakistani Chitral Kush genetics was hand-selected by the musician GRiZ based on his favorite flavors and desired effects. The strain was developed to have an earthy, citrus aroma and a balance between heady sativa energy and relaxing indica effects. The buds present themselves with a hint of purple coloring and carry a robust tangerine flavor with a hint of pine from the Kush undertones. The complex flavor of GRiZ Kush brings with it a wave of euphoric laughter and a burst of creative energy that relaxes anxieties while stimulating the appetite.

Avatar for DabberDan87
Member since 2015
hell yeah Griz is sick Live! I need to find this strain in Portland!!
Avatar for ryanainlay
Member since 2015
Great for any time of the day. Great for headaches!
Avatar for dreamsequence
Member since 2014
If you know who Griz is and ever felt like wanting to walk a day in his shoes , man this is the strain for you . Instantly relaxed and uplifted with a light airy euphoria surrounding you . Your face will be smiling while your brain will feel expanded as if the room of your mind opened up bringing so...
Avatar for bosermac
Member since 2016
It's stellar dude🤘
Avatar for The.Avid.Dabber
Member since 2014
I love this strain almost as much as I love the future-funk man GRiZ himself. Now I just need a dispensary in Seattle to source it!
Lineage

Pakistani Chitral Kush
Tangerine Haze
