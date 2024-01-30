Grumpz reviews
Grumpz strain effects
K........7
January 30, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
It's a strange high, but a good one. Definitely on my rebuy list forever.
m........3
January 14, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
I struggle finding strains that don't cause me a bunch of extra anxiety (life knows I have enough of that without added stressors). This strain does me so well! I can smoke before my regular functions and not be super paranoid while doing them. Great flavor and nice lasting high
m........4
May 16, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Good budz. Delicious & potent.
s........4
March 23, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
good shit i was pretending i was pops from the regular show one hit off the bong and immediately giggling
w........4
March 30, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
not a very pungent smell but the hints of grape in smell and taste are obvious. gets the job done just fine 🙂
M........F
January 10, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Nice strain for seasoned users. Definitely gives off the grape flavor when vaping.
j........5
January 4, 2024
Focused
Happy
Nice & relaxing. The effects are fast acting. It has that fruity or sweet smell. The taste is just as good as the smell and the high is a long lasting euphoria.
a........9
July 3, 2024
Euphoric
Uplifted
So weird. So good. So… nostalgic? Smoke this, if you have the chance. Dope ass dope bro. Please be warned, this strain SUCKS if you’re a socialite. Strictly a stay-at-home strain. Do whatever you want, just don’t leave the castle.