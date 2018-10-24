ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Guard Dawg
  4. Reviews

Guard Dawg reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Guard Dawg.

Reviews

16

Avatar for amyyxo
Member since 2018
impressed with this bud, very relaxing, taste wonderful, very sticky, again super relaxing
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Youngdaveypr
Member since 2019
Muy Bueno para las personas que padecen de insomnio. Buen Sabor y perfecta para antes de Dormir.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for CannaStrainReviews
Member since 2018
Very deep pungent smell and taste. Very nice strain. What terpenes does it have? I believe it might have linalool. Dont taste pinene, but myrcene... very nice high! Calms you. You get more focused. Deep relaxation. How nice. Thanks for bringing up this strain🌱🧙🏼‍♂️
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxed
Avatar for luisangel87
Member since 2017
Very relaxing strain. perfect for people who suffer from insomnia and anxiety. Highly recommended!!!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepyTingly
write a review
Avatar for LxrdMars
Member since 2018
It’s pretty simple, it relaxes you and puts you at ease.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for Christampee
Member since 2018
Relaxed, sleeeeepy, giggly... it accomplishes its mission. I like it.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for rllavona
Member since 2018
I used for insomnia but it get me paranoid and anxious, i suddenly woke at 3 am and i had to smoke it ahain to sleep again. The taste was kinda spicy keeps me coughing
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for haroldxworld
Member since 2018
So, I used this to imsonia and it's gets me nervous/or paranoid idk... like really high asf. I get paranoid with this strain is that normal?
Read full review
Reported
feelings