Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Very deep pungent smell and taste. Very nice strain. What terpenes does it have? I believe it might have linalool. Dont taste pinene, but myrcene... very nice high! Calms you. You get more focused. Deep relaxation. How nice. Thanks for bringing up this strain🌱🧙🏼♂️