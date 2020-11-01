This is by far one of my top favorite strains. Amazing to wake & bake with. Perfect cerebral Sativa effects with perfect relaxing mix of Indica effects. Starts the day off perfect. Gets rid of any fatigue, headache, or nausea I may have and kick starts my day with feelings of grattitude, happiness and . Keeps me going all day long with feelings of euphoria & the positive feeling that I can overcome any challenges. Relieves stress entirely. Love driving & listening to music with this. Perfect for days off, running errands, watching shows, social activities, and winding down at night. No burn out on the come down at all…unless you’ve toke it all day long like I do ;) 10/10. Will always stock up when it’s in the area!