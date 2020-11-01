Guava Jelly reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Guava Jelly.
Guava Jelly strain effects
Guava Jelly strain helps with
- 38% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 34% of people say it helps with Stress
- 23% of people say it helps with Depression
Guava Jelly reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
b........c
November 1, 2020
Pain 4/5 Hunger 3/5 High 5/5 im so blazed. i wanna watch ducktales
m........5
October 5, 2020
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Wonderful able to work and stay active, with no stress and anxiety.. Would DEFINITELY buy again if available..LOVE IT
4........g
February 5, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
I consumed Guava Jelly (Aka Guava Jam) in High Terpene Full Spectrum Extract (HTFSE) premium distillate form via vaporizer cartridge. This Sativa dominant hybrid strain will help with depression, anxiety, loss of appetite, focus, motivation, social anxiety, inflammation related to inflammatory bowel disease, general inflammation, stress reduction, mild aches and pains. As you begin to feel it you should experience a nice relaxing energetic and uplifting high between the eyes that gently and slowly travels down your body. I recommend this strain for those with any inflammatory bowel disease such as Crohn’s Disease as well as for those with general depression, bi-polar depression, anxiety, ADHD, ADD, chronic headaches and anorexia.
n........5
January 11, 2022
Focused
Happy
Uplifted
This strain is a great afternoon for me. Really nice head easement, thoughts were focused but chill. Was able to still function. Once the euphoria wore off, body was relaxed and pain free. Not couch locked Or sleepy but really laid back. Smooth smoke. I will get it again
L........d
June 9, 2020
Very strong strain. I am a 3-5 bong/bowl daily smoker and smoking one bowl of GJ gives me a potent body/head high. Potent, pleasant tropical smell tinged with diesel. Helps with sleep, helps with focus
c........x
February 24, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Talkative
Been an avid consumer of cannabis for over 17 years now . With 200+ documented flowers tried just in 2022 alone. And this is one of those strains that has me constantly wanting more of it. The taste, smell and feelings from this strain is unlike any other for me.
k........a
June 18, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
This is by far one of my top favorite strains. Amazing to wake & bake with. Perfect cerebral Sativa effects with perfect relaxing mix of Indica effects. Starts the day off perfect. Gets rid of any fatigue, headache, or nausea I may have and kick starts my day with feelings of grattitude, happiness and . Keeps me going all day long with feelings of euphoria & the positive feeling that I can overcome any challenges. Relieves stress entirely. Love driving & listening to music with this. Perfect for days off, running errands, watching shows, social activities, and winding down at night. No burn out on the come down at all…unless you’ve toke it all day long like I do ;) 10/10. Will always stock up when it’s in the area!
m........5
January 7, 2024
Energetic
Happy
Hungry
I wanted to try, something new like usual. VERY awesome hybrid, with a smooth exhale. I feel mellow, alert and calm. Yet I was able to bake, 2 chicken let quarters 😋. This is energizing, but you will be calm. Helped me focus, and get tasks done. Try for a wake and bake. And enjoy ✌️💚