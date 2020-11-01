I consumed Guava Jelly (Aka Guava Jam) in High Terpene Full Spectrum Extract (HTFSE) premium distillate form via vaporizer cartridge. This Sativa dominant hybrid strain will help with depression, anxiety, loss of appetite, focus, motivation, social anxiety, inflammation related to inflammatory bowel disease, general inflammation, stress reduction, mild aches and pains. As you begin to feel it you should experience a nice relaxing energetic and uplifting high between the eyes that gently and slowly travels down your body. I recommend this strain for those with any inflammatory bowel disease such as Crohn’s Disease as well as for those with general depression, bi-polar depression, anxiety, ADHD, ADD, chronic headaches and anorexia.