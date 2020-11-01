Guava Jelly
Guava Jelly is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made from a complex cross of Wedding Cheesecake, Durban Poison, OG Kush, and Strawberry Kush. Guava Jelly is beloved by consumers for its high potency and powerful flavor. This strain produces a pleasant mental euphoria that eventually gives way to gentle feelings of relaxation. Guava Jelly is a great choice for your wake and bake session, as the effects are uplifting enough for you to remain productive throughout your day. With a THC content of 16%, this strain is ideal for new consumers looking for a strain that is high in THC but won't cause anxiety. It's also ideal for medical marijuana patients looking to relieve symptoms associated with depression and loss of appetite. In terms of flavor, Guava Jelly features tropical smells and aromas that are sure to please any pallet. According to growers, this strain flowers into crystal-coated buds with bright green foliage and golden trichomes. Guava Jelly was originally bred by White Label. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
- 38% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 34% of people say it helps with Stress
- 23% of people say it helps with Depression
