Guava Runtz reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Guava Runtz.
Guava Runtz strain effects
Guava Runtz strain flavors
Guava Runtz strain helps with
- 27% of people say it helps with Depression
- 18% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 9% of people say it helps with Fatigue
Guava Runtz reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
j........4
May 15, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
great high for someone with a high tolerance me and my girlfriend enjoyed this strain and would 100% buy again
c........3
September 25, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
My favorite weed I ever had. Smelled so sweet like Runtz, 10/10. Put me in a relaxed mood for the rest of the day whenever I smoked it, and put me to sleep at night!
T........4
March 20, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Nice euphoric effects similar to other runtz crosses but very relaxed. Tastes like grape candy and doughy cookies terps.
E........c
October 25, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Homegrown from seed. Limited chemicals produced great results. Pants 24-36 inches high with plenty of buds. Dried for four weeks, cured, and burpied for three weeks. It quickly moved from acceptable to superfine, not for the inexperienced as the high is consuming, but pleasantly, making you enjoy the surroundings. Good for most social settings. Lemonie/earthy scent in the gar. Smouth earthy aroma, and taste from the bong.
m........s
May 27, 2023
Giggly
Relaxed
perfect high feel like i was getting higher every hit.. put inna jungo leaf w a goass filter smoked before bed slept like a baby icy nuggs fruity delicious smell 12/19 recommend
T........2
April 1, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Focused
Decently strong but more importantly this is one of the tastier strains I’ve had in awhile. A must try for sure.
t........2
April 24, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
This is my go to for yard work. Also gets me dialed in for restoring old doors. Love it!!
r........n
August 15, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
very good csar szet folyok geci xDD