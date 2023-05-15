Guava Runtz
Guava Runtz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Guava and Runtz. This strain is a rare and exotic treat for anyone who loves fruity and gassy flavors. Guava Runtz has a mouthwatering aroma of tropical fruits, candy, and diesel that will make you salivate. Guava Runtz is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Guava Runtz effects include talkative, happy, and giggly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Guava Runtz when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by Cookies Fam, Guava Runtz features flavors like tropical, pepper, and tree fruit. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Guava Runtz typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Guava Runtz is a great strain to enjoy with friends, as it will make you more sociable and outgoing. This strain also has a relaxing and euphoric effect that can help you unwind after a long day. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Guava Runtz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Guava Runtz strain effects
Guava Runtz strain flavors
Guava Runtz strain helps with
- 27% of people say it helps with Depression
- 18% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 9% of people say it helps with Fatigue
