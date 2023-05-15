Homegrown from seed. Limited chemicals produced great results. Pants 24-36 inches high with plenty of buds. Dried for four weeks, cured, and burpied for three weeks. It quickly moved from acceptable to superfine, not for the inexperienced as the high is consuming, but pleasantly, making you enjoy the surroundings. Good for most social settings. Lemonie/earthy scent in the gar. Smouth earthy aroma, and taste from the bong.