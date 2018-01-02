ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Gummo reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Gummo.

17

Avatar for littlebithereandthere
Member since 2016
Instant mood lift. Feel it in your face first. Your Mood elevates and you have a head then but to much YET. it hits physically, I need to lay down. Smoke to much and even the regular pot consumed will be knocked out. Gabriel , my favorite and their dab so true to flavor insane. Highly recommend th...
feelings
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for balaustines
Member since 2017
Any good side effects are not worth the horrible headache this strain gave me.
feelings
Avatar for Autumn.shaw
Member since 2018
Heavy indica very sleepy dry eyes and mouth
feelings
Sleepy
Avatar for skullerymaid
Member since 2014
I've had Freddy's and Gabriel's Gummo, and Freddy's is much, much better. More relaxing, a nice, cozy, relaxing strain. Think... sitting on a beach with a cocktail, and getting a little sleepy in the sun. Could you get up and swim if you wanted to? Sure! Could you take a little nap? Sure! It's nice,...
feelings
Avatar for sayword3
Member since 2017
Purple and green neon frosty nugs with long neon orange scraggly hairs from Freddy’s Fuego smells like oranges and slightly like hops. The taste is tart orange. The effects are designed for me. Euphoria without jitters. My CNS melted into my bones and my mind was at ease as thoughts decreased. Highl...
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Cbarenbo
Member since 2018
Horrible strain. Makes me sad to write this particular review since I actively smoke every type of Gabriel strain on the block but this strain is horrible. I even smoked it with 10 people and every single person had the same effects. Gives you horrible spins and paranoia but I have to say that the s...
feelings
Avatar for LunaDraconis
Member since 2018
For me, the high was slow to hit: approximately an hour before I felt much of anything. After it hit, though, it was absolutely marvelous. I had a hard time concentrating enough to watch a TV show and follow the plot, but this was a pleasant thing for me, as part of my anxiety is that it keeps an en...
feelings
EnergeticFocusedTalkative
Avatar for KCKush79
Member since 2018
I have the Freddy’s Fuego brand and all I can say is if you see it get it. A little dryer than I like. It smells like dirt. Good smoke
feelings
