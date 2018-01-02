ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Gummo
  • Leafly flower of Gummo

Hybrid

Gummo

Gummo

Gummo by Gabriel Cannabis is a unique, fruity cross of flavorful genetics. It was created by crossing Bubble Gum and Orange Bud, and emits a bouquet full of tart citrus and sweet fruit. This strain tastes like it smells with effects that are surprisingly laid back, even with the strain’s bright terpene profile. Anticipate calming physical effects that are juxtaposed against a happy and euphoric mental state. Enjoy Gummo throughout the day to elevate mood and tame pain.

Reviews

18

Show all

Avatar for tenaciousme83
Member since 2017
Wow what a tasty strain... I hate to shamelessly plug a brand, BUT, I’ll be damned if anything I get from Freddy’s Fuego isn’t the best thing I’ve ever smoked. I don’t like their price point, but I hate to say it just might be worth it. First I had Freddy’s Kush, straight fire. Then I tried blue...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for KendellSands
Member since 2015
Gummo is a very unique bud, especially the flavors! I opened the jar and the first thing I noticed was the smell of rubber. And the taste of gum that has lost its flavor.🤷That being said a very BEAUTIFUL bud as usual.. way to go Gabe and Co. This girl has my attention for sure!! Please right about ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for electric-enby
Member since 2018
5/5 would recommend ;) I was (more than) pleasantly surprised by this strain. Talk about top-notch medicine :) For me, it's a fairly light high, as in high levels of functioning is still possible due to a clear head. In fact, this strain made me feel incredibly focused (eg. I had an amazing 2-hour c...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for swamptang
Member since 2017
a very tasty bud has a head floaty feeling and tastes great when mixed with Orange kush breath
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for sayword3
Member since 2017
Purple and green neon frosty nugs with long neon orange scraggly hairs from Freddy’s Fuego smells like oranges and slightly like hops. The taste is tart orange. The effects are designed for me. Euphoria without jitters. My CNS melted into my bones and my mind was at ease as thoughts decreased. Highl...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
Orange Bud
parent
Second strain parent
Bubble Gum
parent
Strain
Gummo
5 Best-Smelling Cannabis Strains in Washington
5 Best-Smelling Cannabis Strains in Washington