Gummy Bears reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Gummy Bears.

Reviews

39

Avatar for Mbpr21
Member since 2019
A great strain all around. Keeps me awake during the day and focused, meanwhile a little drowsy
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for laurenkheyl
Member since 2019
Nice, soothing high! Makes me feel very happy and relaxed. Definitely one of my top favorites!
Avatar for 66David66
Member since 2019
Not as great as people think, I've been smoking for 35 years almost every day and if people would just be honest and say what they really think about the strains they review it would help greatly because everyone says every strain is the best and that's total B.S. Gummy Bear at best is a mild buzz a...
CreativeEnergeticTalkative
Avatar for omoiyari23
Member since 2015
Not super couch lock imo even at heavy use. Very relaxing i out not hesitate to try it out if you find a exceptional batch !
Avatar for nbarefoot
Member since 2014
Had an odd smell to it at first but I think that was the bag the dealer--(ahem)--the sealed container the licensed budtender gave it to me it. It was very sticky and dense but it burned in a weird way. Left an unpleasant smell lingering in the air. It wasn't chemically though, as there was no crack...
ArousedHungry
Avatar for Kaleb_Kekoa
Member since 2018
One of my favorite strains. It’s, super relaxing with the most comfortable buzzing head high.
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Cool182aid
Member since 2018
Love it. It’s beautifully keify. It gets you plenty high but it kind of immobilized me!
GigglyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for JoySters
Member since 2015
This is a surprisingly intense flower. The three times it has been ingested ... it has hit slowly but then comes on quite hard and then goes into a very intense experience verging on an internally psychedelic experience. It also brings on sleep rather quickly as it wears off. Not a casual bud for my...
