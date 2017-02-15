Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Not as great as people think, I've been smoking for 35 years almost every day and if people would just be honest and say what they really think about the strains they review it would help greatly because everyone says every strain is the best and that's total B.S.
Gummy Bear at best is a mild buzz a...
Had an odd smell to it at first but I think that was the bag the dealer--(ahem)--the sealed container the licensed budtender gave it to me it. It was very sticky and dense but it burned in a weird way. Left an unpleasant smell lingering in the air. It wasn't chemically though, as there was no crack...
This is a surprisingly intense flower. The three times it has been ingested ... it has hit slowly but then comes on quite hard and then goes into a very intense experience verging on an internally psychedelic experience. It also brings on sleep rather quickly as it wears off. Not a casual bud for my...