Gummy Bears

Gummy Bears by Elemental Seeds is a gooey hybrid with sweetness and potency. By combining Trueberry (True OG crossed with a Strawberry Banana x Blackberry hybrid) with the citrus sovereign Big Lemon, Gummy Bears achieves a unique array of colored leaves and outstanding resin production. The flavor has been described as “berries soaked in lemonade,” and the strain acts as a mid-level hybrid that doesn’t tug too hard toward sedation. This strain has a quick 60-day grow cycle and produces a healthy yield with the proper attention. Enjoy Gummy Bears any time of the day for manageable relaxation and an airy, carefree mental state.  

 

Breadstick
Member since 2017
This stuff is SUPER potent. Just picked some up in Anchorage Alaska from Alaska Fuzzy Budz, with a THC % of 32.8! I was blown away when I saw the THC levels and this strain certainly does deliver. One rip off a pre-roll had all of us super blazed. It hits the mouth heavy and leaves almost a numbness...
Euphoric Relaxed Tingly Uplifted
liltortillatree
Member since 2015
it's a slow creep with great head and body feeling, it's warm and fuzzy. great for a rainy day when you just want to chill and relax.
Euphoric Focused Tingly Uplifted
BrettKBG
Member since 2016
Grabbed some of this while visiting the Olympic peninsula. W.A. I would describe the taste as an earthy, sweetness with floral notes that linger on the exhale. The buds smell of sweet candy but it didn't carry over into the flavor so much. As far as effects go this was a balanced hybrid. Relaxin...
Creative Energetic Euphoric Giggly Happy
jayhdeza
Member since 2016
Good flavor, makes you active and happy
Energetic Euphoric Focused Happy Hungry
ColoradoParanoidPain
Member since 2017
Very nice tingle tingle buzz in my chest and abdominal area. I'm susceptible to paranoia and anxiety but this strain didnt trigger this in smaller doses at all. Helped with pain a little, made me happy an uplifted. Just a bit of a heavy fog feeling on the brain and eyes. Not to debilitating. In my ...
Happy Relaxed Tingly Uplifted
Lineage

First strain parent
Blackberry
parent
Second strain parent
True OG
parent
Strain
Gummy Bears

