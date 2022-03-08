stock photo similar to Guru
Guru
aka Guru #10
Guru, also called Guru #10, is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Forbidden Fruit and Petrol OG.. Guru is 30% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Guru effects include sleepy, relaxed, and tingly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Guru when dealing with symptoms associated with fatigue, anxiety, and lack of appetite. Bred by Swamp Boy Seeds, Guru features flavors like grapefruit, pineapple, and coffee. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown The average price of Guru typically sits at $60. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Guru, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Guru strain effects
Guru strain flavors
Guru strain helps with
- 37% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 16% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 16% of people say it helps with Pain
Guru strain reviews28
Read all reviews
t........e
March 8, 2022
b........8
February 28, 2022
Focused
Relaxed
s........r
March 16, 2022
Happy
Relaxed