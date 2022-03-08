Dabbed a good amount of this and I am super surprised. I’m… very, very baked. I think the high is comparable to GSC in the way that my chronic pain doesn’t bother me and I can still function. It is very body heavy but goes straight to the dome when you get up and start doing things. It’s a creeper and you definitely want to do Guru in a few sessions to feel it out. No weird introspective monologue here. Just feel good and definitely stimulating in a old-fashioned indica way but I feel a uplifting sativa quality to this strain when talking and being active. Taste is amazing. Tastes like a fruity candy but the exhale is definitely something different that I can’t pin down. Overall, very impressed and I might track down some flower of this to see what it actually looks and smells like. I’m sure it’s a beautiful bud.