Guru reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Guru.
Guru strain effects
Guru strain flavors
Guru strain helps with
- 37% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 16% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 16% of people say it helps with Pain
t........e
March 8, 2022
Dabbed a good amount of this and I am super surprised. I’m… very, very baked. I think the high is comparable to GSC in the way that my chronic pain doesn’t bother me and I can still function. It is very body heavy but goes straight to the dome when you get up and start doing things. It’s a creeper and you definitely want to do Guru in a few sessions to feel it out. No weird introspective monologue here. Just feel good and definitely stimulating in a old-fashioned indica way but I feel a uplifting sativa quality to this strain when talking and being active. Taste is amazing. Tastes like a fruity candy but the exhale is definitely something different that I can’t pin down. Overall, very impressed and I might track down some flower of this to see what it actually looks and smells like. I’m sure it’s a beautiful bud.
b........8
February 28, 2022
Focused
Relaxed
*Guru (Forbidden Fruit X Petrol OG) is a fruity and sweet indica with hints of grapefruit. Expect overall relaxation of body and mind, with effects that last. *Absolutely gives the gravity and grounding.. Keeps you COOL, CALM and COMPOSED.. Pleasantly gives one the peace of mind they seek!
s........r
March 16, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
I love the smell of this fruity tree. I have a tree version and holy smokes of purple rain is there purple in that buddling!! Cheers y’all, extremely relaxing and happy attitude. Great strain for after dinner and you feel tired or just taking a nice rest after a long day of work. Seductive Indica all the way. One of my favorite strains since FL Medical Patient as well. Shmoke it on buddies 🤙🏼 Overall: 10/10 Psychoactive: 8/10 Energy: 4/10 High: 9.5/10 Happiness: 8.5/10
D........0
February 2, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Currently smoking a joint of some Guru that my roommate rolled. Cultivated from Verano in Illinois so I was surprised to be so satisfied from a strain. Lots of purple in this strain but minimal “couchlock”. Look out for this strain this year.
T........l
April 26, 2022
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Yoooo. Müv is becoming my favorite dispensary. I have chronic TMJ and Guru along with Slurricane are truly some of the best pain relievers in the store. What do I rate this? Solid 420/420 will definitely purchase again.
D........0
May 8, 2022
Giggly
Hungry
Relaxed
Guru #10 from Verano. Best smelling weed I've had in over a decade of smoking. It almost reminds you of Citra beer hops.
R........e
July 5, 2022
Talkative
Anxious
Headache
Taste Horrible like gasoline or roach spray. It hits extremely hard. so calming that it gives you anxiety. It makes me depressed and paranoid the more i smoke. it day got worse. I would never try this again.
k........9
May 31, 2022
Relaxed
Sleepy
Very nice strain to calm down with after the most anxious, first clenching days. I had never tried grapefruit flavor before, and i went in not knowing :') I'm still trying to get that acquired taste down, because this bud absolutely delivers. Some puffs actually seemed a little orangey too at times which thankfully broke up the flavor. It's definitely a jar I'd keep to the side for days off of work, when you have to break the "Go-go-go" mode and force yourself to relax.