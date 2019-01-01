Gypsy Kush by Kannabia Seed Company is a three-way hybrid cross of Black Domina x Afghani x Ginger Ale. This flower requires a bit of vegetative growth to handle the abundance of buds it is known to pop, and with the introduction of Black Domina (and its short flowering time), this strain blossoms in a hurry. The buds are dark green and take on a classic tree shape as they mature. Gypsy Kush has a sweet, floral aroma with intermittent notes of spice and pine. Enjoy the laugher and lighthearted mood elevation Gypsy Kush inspires, leading to a relaxing and joyous buzz worth sharing.