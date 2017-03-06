Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Though it was good it wasn't quite as good as some other strains- like the God Bud I also bought at the time. Good won over evil at least against the Hades Haze, but still, not bad weed. Just not fabulous.