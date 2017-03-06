ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for baipbark
Member since 2018
It brought to mind fun times of getting my nails done and watching coralline!
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for 99JointsontheWall
Member since 2017
Though it was good it wasn't quite as good as some other strains- like the God Bud I also bought at the time. Good won over evil at least against the Hades Haze, but still, not bad weed. Just not fabulous.
Avatar for jahoo7
Member since 2016
Very nice Indica. Definitely relaxing and helps release stress. Had a nice citrus flavor via vaping.
Relaxed
Avatar for BlazinJam
Member since 2017
I just picked up a gram concentrate of this at a local recreational shop in Vancouver, WA. This should be picked up if you have the opportunity in my opinion. A solid Gem in a sea full of Duds.
GigglyRelaxedTalkative
