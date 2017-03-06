ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hades Haze

Hades Haze is a devilish bent on classic Haze genetics. Known for its rarity and indica-dominant nature, Hades Haze drops sedating weight on the consumer while still hazing the mind with a potent euphoria. Usually accompanied by a THC content of 20% or higher, Hades Haze’s powerful euphoria gives way to creativity, laughter, and a lighthearted demeanor ideal for a night of movies and video games. Hades Haze exhibits its true indica nature with continued consumption, weighing on the limbs and eyes while encouraging rest and relaxation. Utilize Hades Haze to combat insomnia, anxiety, and pain.   

Avatar for BlazinJam
Member since 2017
I just picked up a gram concentrate of this at a local recreational shop in Vancouver, WA. This should be picked up if you have the opportunity in my opinion. A solid Gem in a sea full of Duds.
GigglyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for jahoo7
Member since 2016
Very nice Indica. Definitely relaxing and helps release stress. Had a nice citrus flavor via vaping.
Relaxed
Avatar for baipbark
Member since 2018
It brought to mind fun times of getting my nails done and watching coralline!
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
