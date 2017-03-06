Hades Haze is a devilish bent on classic Haze genetics. Known for its rarity and indica-dominant nature, Hades Haze drops sedating weight on the consumer while still hazing the mind with a potent euphoria. Usually accompanied by a THC content of 20% or higher, Hades Haze’s powerful euphoria gives way to creativity, laughter, and a lighthearted demeanor ideal for a night of movies and video games. Hades Haze exhibits its true indica nature with continued consumption, weighing on the limbs and eyes while encouraging rest and relaxation. Utilize Hades Haze to combat insomnia, anxiety, and pain.