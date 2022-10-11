Half Pint reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Half Pint.
Half Pint strain effects
Reported by 22 real people like you
Half Pint strain flavors
Half Pint strain helps with
- 42% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 28% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
S........r
October 11, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Half Pint is a cross of Horchata and Runts. It’s a indica dominate hybrid strain. (Don’t quote me on this but..) Here in Arizona, there is a grower called Sonoran Roots that developed the strain. When I worked for a dispensary here in Arizona, every time we got pounds of that strain from Sonoran Roots, the nugs were always thick and sticky, the color was deep green and purple, almost like a purple punch genetic. But this is my first time with the concentrate. I got the Canamo cure sauce of Half Pint. It is absolutely potent, and super high quality. Mini diamonds throughout the sauce color of the sauce itself is see through golden, it’s beautiful. Any dab head out there, I HIGHLY recommend getting the Half Pint sauce or even batter from Canamo specifically, they make concentrates with high care and quality. They don’t mess around. As an actual review for the strain itself, the high is beautiful. It came on strong immediately after two dabs. A slight energetic/social type feel for an indica, but more the less it feels very indica. It’s very euphoric and tingly which makes it feel sativa like, but I’m very relaxed physically. This would be a great strain if you’re trying to video game with friends, a date night on the couch with your partner, seeing a movie or watch hulu/Netflix etc., just a really good “I want to relax but not fall asleep” strain. It’s a 9/10 for me. 🦦
J........E
October 29, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
First time I am trying this strain from Tower Three. I am blown away! First, the smell is insane of this strain is so inviting. You can't help but put your nose to the jar and enjoy the scent. The taste matches the delicious smell on the inhale and exhale. The high is exactly what I want from an Indica Hybrid. My body feels insanely relaxed, and my mind is clear, filled with a sense of calm and euphoria. I haven't had a strain like this in a long time, so much so that this is the only time I have had the desire to write a review! If you come by this strain from Tower Three, it is a must-have, and I will keep an eye out for any other strains from them!
m........s
November 15, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
This strain is top notch! I’ve been smoking on organic, live soil grown, Half Pint from Tower Three and I can’t get enough :,) it’s got a sweet delicious flavor that goes down smooth and upon release, gives you a very mellow, and relaxing high. Giggles and munchies pretty much guaranteed and you might even take a nap 💕 11/10
t........8
December 17, 2022
wyeast farms genetics, grown by Sonoran roots here in Az,,best of both worlds, you get the spicy cinnamon flavor with a sweet candy touch.good for appetite booster or sleeping
D........a
November 19, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Half Pint surprised me. This will get you stoned/baked as hell. Sonoran Roots is the grower, tested at just over 25% THC. Very high tolerance and this hits me right behind the eyes. Taste is sweetish, and earthy. Smoke is smooth. Very good flower and I’ll be looking for more. Enjoy 😉
w........0
February 25, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Relaxed
If u like runts u will like this. taste like runts but first taste is vanilla n tea or pepper hard to explain a great smoke for end of the day relaxing with a friend or lover or if not over smoked go out for dinner or club really good smoke
l........8
July 23, 2023
Creative
Giggly
Happy
This stream tends to last longer than any other strain I've smoked. It also is very easy to smoke because the car factor is very low. I enjoy the buzz it makes my pain diminish increases my appetite and release my anxiety and stress level. Everything I want in flower smoke. I find it to be my favorite and probably may not change my mind until something extremely awesome comes along this is close to extremely definitely awesome
b........l
February 7, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
The good stuff