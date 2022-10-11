Half Pint is a cross of Horchata and Runts. It’s a indica dominate hybrid strain. (Don’t quote me on this but..) Here in Arizona, there is a grower called Sonoran Roots that developed the strain. When I worked for a dispensary here in Arizona, every time we got pounds of that strain from Sonoran Roots, the nugs were always thick and sticky, the color was deep green and purple, almost like a purple punch genetic. But this is my first time with the concentrate. I got the Canamo cure sauce of Half Pint. It is absolutely potent, and super high quality. Mini diamonds throughout the sauce color of the sauce itself is see through golden, it’s beautiful. Any dab head out there, I HIGHLY recommend getting the Half Pint sauce or even batter from Canamo specifically, they make concentrates with high care and quality. They don’t mess around. As an actual review for the strain itself, the high is beautiful. It came on strong immediately after two dabs. A slight energetic/social type feel for an indica, but more the less it feels very indica. It’s very euphoric and tingly which makes it feel sativa like, but I’m very relaxed physically. This would be a great strain if you’re trying to video game with friends, a date night on the couch with your partner, seeing a movie or watch hulu/Netflix etc., just a really good “I want to relax but not fall asleep” strain. It’s a 9/10 for me. 🦦