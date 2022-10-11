Half Pint
HybridTHC 23%CBG 1%
Half Pint
HfP
Hybrid
Talkative
Aroused
Euphoric
Vanilla
Berry
Blue Cheese
Caryophyllene
Limonene
Linalool
Half Pint effects are mostly calming.
Half Pint potency is higher THC than average.
Half Pint is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Runtz and Face Off OG. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel talkative, aroused, and euphoric. Half Pint has 23% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Half Pint, before let us know! Leave a review.
Half Pint strain effects
Reported by 22 real people like you
Half Pint strain flavors
Half Pint strain helps with
- 42% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 28% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Half Pint strain reviews(22)
S........r
October 11, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
J........E
October 29, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
m........s
November 15, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Hungry