Hammer Cake reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Hammer Cake.
Hammer Cake strain effects
Hammer Cake strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 100% of people say it helps with Headaches
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Hammer Cake reviews
8........7
April 22, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
4.5 honestly it’s a good strain the tones are very earthy, dark Cherry, gives off a piney baked pie types of smell. The bud itself taste earthy, a lil sweet would be a great crumble mixture for dessert toppings. I would shave and put on a pan seared steak for crust🤤. The little bit of sativa in it gives a nice head high along with great mellow body high. Great for chilling at functions or by your lonesome. Listening to Lucidity by Tame Impala right now 🤙🏾