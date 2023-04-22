4.5 honestly it’s a good strain the tones are very earthy, dark Cherry, gives off a piney baked pie types of smell. The bud itself taste earthy, a lil sweet would be a great crumble mixture for dessert toppings. I would shave and put on a pan seared steak for crust🤤. The little bit of sativa in it gives a nice head high along with great mellow body high. Great for chilling at functions or by your lonesome. Listening to Lucidity by Tame Impala right now 🤙🏾