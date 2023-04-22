Hammer Cake
Hmc
Hybrid
Uplifted
Happy
Euphoric
Pine
Earthy
Butter
Hammer Cake effects are mostly energizing.
Hammer Cake is an indica-dominant hybrid strain made from a genetic cross of Wedding Cake and 9 Lb Hammer. Bred by Bryce Smith for Emerald Farms in 2018, Hammer Cake packs a weighty hit of around 22% THC and a bevy of flavors that include berries, sweet dough, and a hint of mint. Expect an intensely relaxing high with a side of the giggles. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Hammer Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Hammer Cake strain effects
Hammer Cake strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 100% of people say it helps with Headaches
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Hammer Cake strain reviews(1)
8........7
April 22, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
4.5 honestly it’s a good strain the tones are very earthy, dark Cherry, gives off a piney baked pie types of smell. The bud itself taste earthy, a lil sweet would be a great crumble mixture for dessert toppings. I would shave and put on a pan seared steak for crust🤤. The little bit of sativa in it gives a nice head high along with great mellow body high. Great for chilling at functions or by your lonesome. Listening to Lucidity by Tame Impala right now 🤙🏾