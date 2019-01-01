Hannibal Nectar by Insanity Strains is a pro-grade cross not meant for unexperienced cannabis consumers. This weighty cross of The Loops and Pineapple Cheese hits the body like a ton of bricks, squinting the eyes and hazing the mind. The strain’s aroma is that of pungent citrus and cheesy musk which morphs into a tang of musky grapefruit on the palate. Enjoy this strain near the end of the day to maximize its potent, stoney effects.