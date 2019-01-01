Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Hannibal Nectar by Insanity Strains is a pro-grade cross not meant for unexperienced cannabis consumers. This weighty cross of The Loops and Pineapple Cheese hits the body like a ton of bricks, squinting the eyes and hazing the mind. The strain’s aroma is that of pungent citrus and cheesy musk which morphs into a tang of musky grapefruit on the palate. Enjoy this strain near the end of the day to maximize its potent, stoney effects.