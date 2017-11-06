The Loops is a potent indica-dominant cross of Granddaddy Purple, OG Kush, and Volcano Hash created by Insanity Strains. This sedative strain expresses frosty purple buds wrapped in dark green foliage and bright orange hairs. The Loops is a heavy indica that erases problems from the mind while locking the consumer to the couch. High levels of THC and the terpene Myrcene ensure a relaxing experience that evaporates stress and remedies restlessness.
The Loops
write a review
Member since 2017
Member since 2018
Member since 2017
Member since 2018
The Loops