Euphoric

Aroused

Happy

January 2, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
This 1:1 strain follows it's name sake, inducing a medium-strong euphoria after a somewhat delayed onset, without being too sedating. This strain also exhibits arousal effects similar to Strawberry Kush. (I use it to treat PTSD related anxiety and ED stemming from a perineural cyst. ) This one, however, does have a limiting major side effect- it will cause mild to moderate hypoglycemia in larger amounts. This strain is somewhat similar to the more infamous Harlequin strain.
12 people found this helpful
August 20, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Got an eighth from Reverie 73 on a whim and I didn’t regret it. Not true: only regret was the smell. This is dank, herbal, green tea, and hints of citrus. Just not very impressive. The taste makes up for it with rich tobacco, vanilla, and caramel; very interesting indeed. Be aware: it is stinky when lit up so if you have a spouse (like me) who has asthma, make sure you shower afterward. Even if you don’t have said spouse, a shower after smoking this is divine! The effects are whole body arousal, like your nerves are firing off but in a good way. Also, it has euphoria and focus. As I’ve said before, I’m musically inclined and this strain has me hearing tunes in my head along with scenes, like music videos in my head! I can see why musicians would indulge in this before jamming. The zesty session with the wife was phenomenal, like an out of body experience, it was so arousing! Yeah I’d recommend this strain for sure, due to smell it only gets four stars though!
6 people found this helpful
March 14, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
It’s a very good flavor and a great care free high. It is not the best for pain relieving and leaves me with a small headache when I smoke a lot of it but I find the same with most high thc strains. Mine came in at 29% and great for a around the house high!
6 people found this helpful
November 8, 2023
Hungry
Relaxed
I feel like this is last resort weed, when you have no weed left. It kind of sucks, the smell/flavor is so pungent it makes it genuinely hard to use, and then i feel like it doesnt even have any proper effects its so nothing. it just makes you feel high and slightly dizzy and thats about it. very little enjoyability out of it. the flavor really does feel like submering your entire nose and mouth in a puddle of gasoline when you vape this stuff it's a horrid experience. this is weed for when you're really desperate.
3 people found this helpful
September 13, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Tingly
This is a pretty good uplifting sativa dominant strain from lit farms called Happy hour. There's another one from Sol fire also and I think one more so they get mixed up easly. But Mine is from lit farms and testing at 29% top terps on this batch is B-caro and Limonene. This one is a cross of White Runtz X Lemon Cherry Gelato X E-85 X Cookies-Fam. Doggy Bag. It smells awesome like berries and skunk kinda hard to describe. It's very uplifting and hits smoothe. It's good for anxiety, stress, depression, creativity, and just having a good time or watching some TV.
3 people found this helpful
October 22, 2022
Energetic
Happy
Hungry
i like this strain
3 people found this helpful
May 2, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
picked up an 1/8th @ 26% after I read about it helping with bi polar. (which I am) So I got it and smoked it out of a bong and ZING. Stress who?? I don't know her. This is helping me in more ways than one. I'm gunna relax and play a video game now. Pick this up if you see it, in ANY form!!!💜🍃💨
2 people found this helpful
April 17, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
I suffer from headaches on a daily basis. Happy hour #3 gives me relief 🐺
2 people found this helpful

