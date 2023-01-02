stock photo similar to Happy Hour
HybridTHC 22%CBG 1%

Happy Hour

aka Happy Hour #3

Happy Hour is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parents. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Happy Hour is a festive and uplifting strain that has a sweet, earthy, fruity, and spicy flavor and aroma. Happy Hour is 22% THC and 1% CBG, making this strain a strong choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent high. Leafly customers tell us Happy Hour effects include feeling aroused, happy, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Happy Hour when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety and bipolar disorder. Bred by unknown breeders, Happy Hour features flavors like diesel, berry, and earthy. The dominant terpene of this strain is pinene. The average price of Happy Hour typically ranges from $35-$45 per eighth. Happy Hour has a cerebral and stimulating high that can boost your mood and appetite. This strain is best enjoyed during the day or when you need a burst of energy and fun. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Happy Hour, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Happy Hour strain reviews

January 2, 2023
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
This 1:1 strain follows it's name sake, inducing a medium-strong euphoria after a somewhat delayed onset, without being too sedating. This strain also exhibits arousal effects similar to Strawberry Kush. (I use it to treat PTSD related anxiety and ED stemming from a perineural cyst. ) This one, however, does have a limiting major side effect- it will cause mild to moderate hypoglycemia in larger amounts. This strain is somewhat similar to the more infamous Harlequin strain.
12 people found this helpful
August 20, 2023
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Got an eighth from Reverie 73 on a whim and I didn’t regret it. Not true: only regret was the smell. This is dank, herbal, green tea, and hints of citrus. Just not very impressive. The taste makes up for it with rich tobacco, vanilla, and caramel; very interesting indeed. Be aware: it is stinky when lit up so if you have a spouse (like me) who has asthma, make sure you shower afterward. Even if you don’t have said spouse, a shower after smoking this is divine! The effects are whole body arousal, like your nerves are firing off but in a good way. Also, it has euphoria and focus. As I’ve said before, I’m musically inclined and this strain has me hearing tunes in my head along with scenes, like music videos in my head! I can see why musicians would indulge in this before jamming. The zesty session with the wife was phenomenal, like an out of body experience, it was so arousing! Yeah I’d recommend this strain for sure, due to smell it only gets four stars though!
6 people found this helpful
March 14, 2023
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
It’s a very good flavor and a great care free high. It is not the best for pain relieving and leaves me with a small headache when I smoke a lot of it but I find the same with most high thc strains. Mine came in at 29% and great for a around the house high!
6 people found this helpful
Strain spotlight