Happy Hour
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
Helps with:
Happy Hour effects are mostly energizing.
Happy Hour potency is higher THC than average.
Happy Hour is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parents. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Happy Hour is a festive and uplifting strain that has a sweet, earthy, fruity, and spicy flavor and aroma. Happy Hour is 22% THC and 1% CBG, making this strain a strong choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent high. Leafly customers tell us Happy Hour effects include feeling aroused, happy, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Happy Hour when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety and bipolar disorder. Bred by unknown breeders, Happy Hour features flavors like diesel, berry, and earthy. The dominant terpene of this strain is pinene. The average price of Happy Hour typically ranges from $35-$45 per eighth. Happy Hour has a cerebral and stimulating high that can boost your mood and appetite. This strain is best enjoyed during the day or when you need a burst of energy and fun. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Happy Hour, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Happy Hour strain effects
Happy Hour strain helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
