Got an eighth from Reverie 73 on a whim and I didn’t regret it. Not true: only regret was the smell. This is dank, herbal, green tea, and hints of citrus. Just not very impressive. The taste makes up for it with rich tobacco, vanilla, and caramel; very interesting indeed. Be aware: it is stinky when lit up so if you have a spouse (like me) who has asthma, make sure you shower afterward. Even if you don’t have said spouse, a shower after smoking this is divine! The effects are whole body arousal, like your nerves are firing off but in a good way. Also, it has euphoria and focus. As I’ve said before, I’m musically inclined and this strain has me hearing tunes in my head along with scenes, like music videos in my head! I can see why musicians would indulge in this before jamming. The zesty session with the wife was phenomenal, like an out of body experience, it was so arousing! Yeah I’d recommend this strain for sure, due to smell it only gets four stars though!