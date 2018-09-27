ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Harlequin reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Harlequin.

Effects

961 people reported 7071 effects
Relaxed 54%
Happy 44%
Uplifted 42%
Focused 37%
Energetic 27%
Pain 45%
Stress 38%
Anxiety 37%
Depression 25%
Inflammation 19%
Dry mouth 17%
Dry eyes 10%
Anxious 4%
Dizzy 3%
Headache 3%

Reviews

1,230

Avatar for WilberC
Member since 2020
so I tried this for anxiety and I was nervous because last time I smoked 8 years ago I got paranoid and forgot how to use my arms at one point. But now I'm older and there is so much information so I thought I'd give it a shot. this is amazing. I'm on day 5 and I feel like it seriously have given me...
feelings
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for Samfo
Member since 2016
This kind of strain is very relaxing, smell very good, it taste is amazing, you get high very quicky
feelings
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for TheMFingYeti
Member since 2020
While I like this strain I'm not entirely sure of it. I don't know if it's because I am out of practice with smoking and so unuse to the effects anymore, or this is a very potent strain that needs to be taken in moderation. Bought it due to high CBD percentage while still being moderately high in ...
feelings
feelings
EuphoricSleepy
write a review

Avatar for Wilson83
Member since 2015
This is a God send. It washes away pain and anxiety immediately and leaves you with a feeling of well-being. it will not Knock You Out as it is a 75/25 sativa dominant. it produces a wonderful body feeling. it's one of the few strains that I go back to whenever I see at the dispensary.
feelings
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for JeNNiFuR420
Member since 2018
This is a fantastic strain and ultimately my favorite! I don't always need a huge percentage of THC to function and having a permanent injury, the CBD ratio is PERFECT with this strain as it helps with chronic pain, at least for me it does. Sometimes, it is difficult to find this strain and I search...
feelings
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyTalkative
Avatar for Sparkified
Member since 2020
Mellow. sativa effects drowned out by cbd, which helps with pain and relaxation. However the thc content (7% in mine) was still enough to cause some anxiety/paranoia, though this did subside after about an hour. Decent, but maybe not for the thc sensitive, like me.
feelings
feelings
RelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for squeekxlove
Member since 2019
This one got my husband soooo stoned. Beginners start slow. It's a wonderful buzz. I wouldn't say there's much focus. More like a rave in your head. But lots of energy.
feelings
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused