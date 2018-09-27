We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Relaxed 54%
Happy 44%
Uplifted 42%
Focused 37%
Energetic 27%
Pain 45%
Stress 38%
Anxiety 37%
Depression 25%
Inflammation 19%
Dry mouth 17%
Dry eyes 10%
Anxious 4%
Dizzy 3%
Headache 3%
Reviews
1,230
WilberC
Member since 2020
so I tried this for anxiety and I was nervous because last time I smoked 8 years ago I got paranoid and forgot how to use my arms at one point. But now I'm older and there is so much information so I thought I'd give it a shot. this is amazing. I'm on day 5 and I feel like it seriously have given me...
While I like this strain I'm not entirely sure of it. I don't know if it's because I am out of practice with smoking and so unuse to the effects anymore, or this is a very potent strain that needs to be taken in moderation. Bought it due to high CBD percentage while still being moderately high in ...
This is a God send. It washes away pain and anxiety immediately and leaves you with a feeling of well-being. it will not Knock You Out as it is a 75/25 sativa dominant. it produces a wonderful body feeling. it's one of the few strains that I go back to whenever I see at the dispensary.
This is a fantastic strain and ultimately my favorite! I don't always need a huge percentage of THC to function and having a permanent injury, the CBD ratio is PERFECT with this strain as it helps with chronic pain, at least for me it does. Sometimes, it is difficult to find this strain and I search...
Mellow. sativa effects drowned out by cbd, which helps with pain and relaxation. However the thc content (7% in mine) was still enough to cause some anxiety/paranoia, though this did subside after about an hour.
Decent, but maybe not for the thc sensitive, like me.