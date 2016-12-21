Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Wonderful strain for relief of inflammation and tension for those with THC sensitivity. Goes to work well and even gives a nice mellow "all is well" high, but doesn't induce paranoia or the other negatives I get from a higher THC level. I'd have to say this is my new fave CBD strain but it doesn't...
I absolutely love ❤️ this CBD Sap
It's got a nice taste , hard to exactly pinpoint the flavor , I have Fibromyalgia, and if I've got some pain that I can't shake, I do some Harley's Storm dabs and pain relief sets in .
I've found that it pairs well with Tangie or Jilly dabs . Very uplifting , a...