Harley Storm reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Harley Storm.

Reviews

7

Avatar for wrongjohn
Member since 2016
delish and great to mix w other strains for a combined full spectrum of benefits
Avatar for tpro
Member since 2017
Wonderful strain for relief of inflammation and tension for those with THC sensitivity. Goes to work well and even gives a nice mellow "all is well" high, but doesn't induce paranoia or the other negatives I get from a higher THC level. I'd have to say this is my new fave CBD strain but it doesn't...
EuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for 112211
Member since 2017
This strain is magnificent. Absolutely the best CBD strain available in Las Vegas. THC under 1%, CBD almost 15% and Myrcene at 14.9 mg/g. Really nice flower.
Avatar for Meh1234
Member since 2017
Great for pain and stress relief, offers a mellow high. Perfect for day use.
FocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for BubblesLahey
Member since 2016
It's pretty good if you're not looking for a stoned effect, helps with pain a lot as well.
Avatar for witiku
Member since 2016
This strain is a nice soothing blend of sativa and indica and it really helped to balance me out on a stressful day
Creative
Avatar for AndreaN
Member since 2016
I absolutely love ❤️ this CBD Sap It's got a nice taste , hard to exactly pinpoint the flavor , I have Fibromyalgia, and if I've got some pain that I can't shake, I do some Harley's Storm dabs and pain relief sets in . I've found that it pairs well with Tangie or Jilly dabs . Very uplifting , a...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed