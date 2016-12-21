Harley Storm by Cannavative is a complex union of CBD-rich parent strains. By crossing Harle-Tsu and Thunderstruck, this aptly named strain takes on mild cerebral effects while remaining primarily medicinal. Harley Storm offers consumers an uplifting headiness with alert stimulation while reducing inflammation and pain. Consume this strain’s massive 22:1 CBD/THC ratio on its own or as a supplementary addition to other strains.
