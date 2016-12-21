ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

Harley Storm by Cannavative is a complex union of CBD-rich parent strains. By crossing Harle-Tsu and Thunderstruck, this aptly named strain takes on mild cerebral effects while remaining primarily medicinal. Harley Storm offers consumers an uplifting headiness with alert stimulation while reducing inflammation and pain. Consume this strain’s massive 22:1 CBD/THC ratio on its own or as a supplementary addition to other strains.

Avatar for witiku
Member since 2016
This strain is a nice soothing blend of sativa and indica and it really helped to balance me out on a stressful day
Creative
Avatar for Meh1234
Member since 2017
Great for pain and stress relief, offers a mellow high. Perfect for day use.
FocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for AndreaN
Member since 2016
I absolutely love ❤️ this CBD Sap It's got a nice taste , hard to exactly pinpoint the flavor , I have Fibromyalgia, and if I've got some pain that I can't shake, I do some Harley's Storm dabs and pain relief sets in . I've found that it pairs well with Tangie or Jilly dabs . Very uplifting , a...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for tpro
Member since 2017
Wonderful strain for relief of inflammation and tension for those with THC sensitivity. Goes to work well and even gives a nice mellow "all is well" high, but doesn't induce paranoia or the other negatives I get from a higher THC level. I'd have to say this is my new fave CBD strain but it doesn't...
EuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Lineage

Thunderstruck
Harle-Tsu
Harley Storm