This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Relaxed 81%
Happy 68%
Euphoric 59%
Uplifted 54%
Creative 50%
Stress 45%
Pain 36%
Depression 31%
Anxiety 31%
Fatigue 27%
Dry mouth 18%
Dizzy 13%
Dry eyes 13%
Anxious 4%
Paranoid 4%
Reviews
28
orbidale
Member since 2018
Wonderful...I think this may be my new go to. Mellow and relaxing high. Perfectly balanced. Subtle, delightfully earthy/flowery smell and taste. I have anxiety issues and some strains give me palpitations and/or a bit of paranoia. This one just made me feel happy and relaxed. At roughly 9% THC and 9...
The Harmony strain has a nice chill to it, it's very relaxing and keeps my pain to a minimum. I can't seem to find many negatives to it. I highly recommend it, it's one of the few strains I've found that really does the job for me.
definitely now a new favorite for sure. I am a heavy smoker 1 oz in 10 daze is my usual. I got my half 0z from mmj sunset east van. made and produced by temple of calyx totally exceeds my expectations..... beautiful dark nugs plastered with crystaly pubes mmmmmm damn it's delicious
Harmony is purely sublimely blissful!!! Definitely a wonderful strain if you are wanting your day to be just pure, easy-sailing bliss!
Big-time mood lifter, incredibly uplifting! Great for socialising and if you want to get up and get things done in a totally chilled out yet focused way.
A little ...