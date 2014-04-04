ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
22 people reported 199 effects
Relaxed 81%
Happy 68%
Euphoric 59%
Uplifted 54%
Creative 50%
Stress 45%
Pain 36%
Depression 31%
Anxiety 31%
Fatigue 27%
Dry mouth 18%
Dizzy 13%
Dry eyes 13%
Anxious 4%
Paranoid 4%

Wonderful...I think this may be my new go to. Mellow and relaxing high. Perfectly balanced. Subtle, delightfully earthy/flowery smell and taste. I have anxiety issues and some strains give me palpitations and/or a bit of paranoia. This one just made me feel happy and relaxed. At roughly 9% THC and 9...
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Very knowledgeable and friendly staff. Clean facility and great selection of strains. Fair pricing as well. Would recommend
GigglyRelaxedTalkative
I have never had a bad experience like this. I have experienced extreme paranoia with this strand. Never purchasing again.
Focused
Really good weed for daytime - doesn’t make me feel stupid or slow and I feel focused. Would be a great weed to smoke with friends at the beach and relax
EnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxed
White Harmony is the best strain when needing to be functional. You won't feel over medicated to work or be around others. It's even THC to CBD ratio makes it a great daytime strain
The Harmony strain has a nice chill to it, it's very relaxing and keeps my pain to a minimum. I can't seem to find many negatives to it. I highly recommend it, it's one of the few strains I've found that really does the job for me.
EuphoricFocusedRelaxed
definitely now a new favorite for sure. I am a heavy smoker 1 oz in 10 daze is my usual. I got my half 0z from mmj sunset east van. made and produced by temple of calyx totally exceeds my expectations..... beautiful dark nugs plastered with crystaly pubes mmmmmm damn it's delicious
Harmony is purely sublimely blissful!!! Definitely a wonderful strain if you are wanting your day to be just pure, easy-sailing bliss! Big-time mood lifter, incredibly uplifting! Great for socialising and if you want to get up and get things done in a totally chilled out yet focused way. A little ...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused