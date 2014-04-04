Harmony is a hybrid that synchronizes the very best of its three parent strains, Santa Marta Colombian Gold, Lemon OG Kush, and Lemon Thai. These tall plants produce flowery, lemon-smelling buds distinctly kush-like in structure. Its effects are invigorating and uplifting, but higher doses might push you into a more spacey experience. Indoor growers wait 8 to 9 weeks for Harmony to flower while outdoor cultivators prepare for harvest in the month of October.