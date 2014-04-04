ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Harmony

Harmony

Harmony is a hybrid that synchronizes the very best of its three parent strains, Santa Marta Colombian Gold, Lemon OG Kush, and Lemon Thai. These tall plants produce flowery, lemon-smelling buds distinctly kush-like in structure. Its effects are invigorating and uplifting, but higher doses might push you into a more spacey experience. Indoor growers wait 8 to 9 weeks for Harmony to flower while outdoor cultivators prepare for harvest in the month of October.

Effects

22 people reported 199 effects
Relaxed 81%
Happy 68%
Euphoric 59%
Uplifted 54%
Creative 50%
Stress 45%
Pain 36%
Depression 31%
Anxiety 31%
Fatigue 27%
Dry mouth 18%
Dizzy 13%
Dry eyes 13%
Anxious 4%
Paranoid 4%

Reviews

29

Lineage

Lemon Thai
Lemon Thai
parent
Colombian Gold
Colombian Gold
parent
Harmony
Harmony
Strain child
Night Nurse
child

Good reads

New Strains Alert: Abusive OG, Harmony, Master Skunk, Bay 11, and Shangri La OG
New Strains Alert: Abusive OG, Harmony, Master Skunk, Bay 11, and Shangri La OG