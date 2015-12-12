Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Phenomenal. One of the most balanced strains I’ve ever tried. Great pain relief/ inflammation relief/ mood booster/ mental functionality.
I recommend this to anyone who may be feeling low emotionally/ mentally, anyone who is very athletic (and gets very sore or swollen), anyone who suffers from bod...
this strain is perfect for me. I stay note towards the indica's because of my anxiety but this hybrid gave me a nice combo and really relaxed my mind. eased my pains and inflammation in my neck and helped with my muscle spasms. perfect strain for me
It was amazing.. i loved it i smoked one bowl and i was so out of it i was seeing colours i was hallucinating i. loved. it would totally recommend for someone that wants to just relax and listen to music or whatever