ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Harry Potter
  4. Reviews

Harry Potter reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Harry Potter.

Reviews

17

Avatar for seanszat112
Member since 2016
Anyone know where I can find this in California?
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for 4204ever69
Member since 2018
Its wonderful! Different type high then other strains. Its so calming, ur high bt not in "couch mode". Love it, totally!!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeRelaxed
Avatar for Glah000
Member since 2018
Phenomenal. One of the most balanced strains I’ve ever tried. Great pain relief/ inflammation relief/ mood booster/ mental functionality. I recommend this to anyone who may be feeling low emotionally/ mentally, anyone who is very athletic (and gets very sore or swollen), anyone who suffers from bod...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticHappyRelaxedTalkative
write a review

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Harry PotterUser uploaded image of Harry PotterUser uploaded image of Harry PotterUser uploaded image of Harry PotterUser uploaded image of Harry PotterUser uploaded image of Harry PotterUser uploaded image of Harry Potter
more
photos
Avatar for uniqe
Member since 2017
this strain is perfect for me. I stay note towards the indica's because of my anxiety but this hybrid gave me a nice combo and really relaxed my mind. eased my pains and inflammation in my neck and helped with my muscle spasms. perfect strain for me
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for zaha98
Member since 2017
It was amazing.. i loved it i smoked one bowl and i was so out of it i was seeing colours i was hallucinating i. loved. it would totally recommend for someone that wants to just relax and listen to music or whatever
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for envy89
Member since 2016
this is good for both pain and psychology related issues try it out. it is hard to find
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for Felton18
Member since 2016
Takes me to another place.
Read full review
Reported
feelings