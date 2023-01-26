Holy shit im fucking glued. This is some of the best shit i ever smoked. Genuinley. This tastes like a literal cheesburger. Im smoking 0.5 grams and I havent even finished my joint and im fucking sent already. How did this get me this high in 9 minutes? You reading this, you really gotta try this if its avalible near you. A really nice "floaty" body high, and with that classic "man im high as fuck" feeling. Tastes like stinky cheese & tar, dank as fuck. Definitley not a daytime strain. Im boutta pass out while writing ts😂. Ramble ahh review.