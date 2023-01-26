Hash Burger reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Hash Burger.
Hash Burger strain effects
Hash Burger strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 18% of people say it helps with Stress
- 13% of people say it helps with Depression
m........9
January 26, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Uplifted
Literally my favorite. How do they literally make it taste like a burger?
c........5
April 4, 2024
Tingly
Uplifted
Holy Moly Guacamole! This shit goes straight to the dome… real talk… for experienced users. 🌝🌝🌝
c........j
April 23, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
Solid 10/10 would enjoy again.
d........8
October 13, 2023
Love this strain great for relaxation but I read a review saying hash burger is Han Solo burger. That’s incorrect hash burger is a cross between ( Han solo HASHPLANT x double burger). Han solo burger is a cross between ( GMO x Larry Og) please do research before saying one strain is the other
n........t
April 24, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
My mind melting…. Who’d a thought…Hans So Lo Burgers is Hash Burgers!!
v........b
November 10, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Holy shit im fucking glued. This is some of the best shit i ever smoked. Genuinley. This tastes like a literal cheesburger. Im smoking 0.5 grams and I havent even finished my joint and im fucking sent already. How did this get me this high in 9 minutes? You reading this, you really gotta try this if its avalible near you. A really nice "floaty" body high, and with that classic "man im high as fuck" feeling. Tastes like stinky cheese & tar, dank as fuck. Definitley not a daytime strain. Im boutta pass out while writing ts😂. Ramble ahh review.
T........1
September 5, 2022
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
🔥 Y'all!! in Portland Oregon @TreehouseCollective!! Nelson & Co. Organics Hash Burger 🍔!! Han Solo Hashplant X Double 🍔🍔 Burger!! Got the definite GMO FUNK from the Donny Burger and the Old Skool Canna-UMAMI from the Hashplant!! Toss in that Han Solo Burger cross......... 🥴🥴🥴
d........1
July 26, 2022
Hungry
Relaxed
This strain is great comparable to wedding cake and is true to its description