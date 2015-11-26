Voted Strain of the Year by High Times in 2006, Hashberry has a classic indica flavor with hashish undertones. Its thick stems are necessary to support the heavy buds, providing a classic aroma and flavor of mint or pepper. The effects begin swiftly and slowly plateau to the "mellow" phase. Toward the end, a body sensation begins but leaves the consumer still social and active.
Effects
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Side Effects