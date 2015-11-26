ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Voted Strain of the Year by High Times in 2006, Hashberry has a classic indica flavor with hashish undertones. Its thick stems are necessary to support the heavy buds, providing a classic aroma and flavor of mint or pepper. The effects begin swiftly and slowly plateau to the "mellow" phase. Toward the end, a body sensation begins but leaves the consumer still social and active.

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

579 reported effects from 77 people
Relaxed 66%
Happy 51%
Euphoric 49%
Sleepy 32%
Hungry 32%
Dry mouth 24%
Dry eyes 18%
Paranoid 6%
Dizzy 3%
Anxious 2%

Avatar for Anonymous
Member since 2010
For 27 years I suffered from migranes that would make go blind in one eye and completely disable me for up to 12 hours. The next day after my migrane I would have headache and feel like I had been out drinking all night. I have an allergic reaction to asprin and tylenol and ibuprofin does nothing to...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHappy
Avatar for GoodVibes33
Member since 2015
5 stars just for some amazing sleep! Besides that, it even tingles my nose as a nice hash would do. I'm dabbing the SHO & the flavor is hashy with definite pepper. Extremely smooth and has sent me off very smoothly to what's going to be a great day. Huge smile on my face. This isn't your typical cou...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for KindGodess420
Member since 2015
HOOKAHed HASHYBERRY before bed and WOW fun-flirty-sexy strain it is!!....very sensuous, touchy-touchy, explore, play, heal, be, make, love, feel, discover, grow, "Come Together"...Enjoy and Be well Canna-Friends!!..... Oh, Naughty KindGodess420😍🚀😴🎶🎶🎶🎶🎶
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for MrTibet
Member since 2012
The smell and taste of this weed is unbelievable - like pure organic raspberries and blackberries that have been crushed in your hands. No mistaking if you got real Hashberry or not - just whiff the crushed bud! It has crazy bag appeal, just flocked with trichomes. The high is the gentler side of t...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappy
Avatar for Uninaut
Member since 2016
Smoking it as I write this. What made me excited about this strain is the fact that it's descended from a North American landrace strain. I was like Man I love Indicas And I'm from North America So I pick up an eighth and it sends me sky high. Like wow. I'm not only glued to my chair, I've mind mel...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Lineage

Strain parent
North Indian
parent
Strain
Hashberry
Strain child
Fruitylicious
child

